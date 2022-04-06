Ezra Miller May Face Serious Career Repercussions For Recent Arrest

Ezra Miller — who is known for playing Barry Allen aka the Flash in the DCEU, as well as Credence Barebone (aka Aurelius Dumbledore) in the "Fantastic Beasts" films — is facing career repercussions following their arrest last week.

As reported by AP News, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar on March 28. Miller became upset after the karaoke singing began, leading them to harass patrons of the bar with profane comments, and at one point taking the microphone from the woman singing. The Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho reported that Miller has been the cause for police calls 10 times, for minor incidents such as "filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people." After Miller was arrested at the karaoke bar, they were released on a $500 bail.

The following day, a couple filed a restraining order against Miller, alleging that the actor broke into their home, and threatened them in their own bedroom (via Rolling Stone). The couple also accuses the actor of theft, having stolen items such as a passport.

These incidents in Hawaii are not the first public displays of troubling behavior from Miller. In April of 2020, an Iceland video of Miller, in which they appear to be choking a woman, circulated around the internet (via Variety). Miller never commented on the incident, nor was an arrest made at the time (although they were kicked out of the bar).

Now, in light of the Hawaii events, it seems that Warner Bros. is discussing Miller's future.