Ezra Miller May Face Serious Career Repercussions For Recent Arrest
Ezra Miller — who is known for playing Barry Allen aka the Flash in the DCEU, as well as Credence Barebone (aka Aurelius Dumbledore) in the "Fantastic Beasts" films — is facing career repercussions following their arrest last week.
As reported by AP News, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar on March 28. Miller became upset after the karaoke singing began, leading them to harass patrons of the bar with profane comments, and at one point taking the microphone from the woman singing. The Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho reported that Miller has been the cause for police calls 10 times, for minor incidents such as "filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people." After Miller was arrested at the karaoke bar, they were released on a $500 bail.
The following day, a couple filed a restraining order against Miller, alleging that the actor broke into their home, and threatened them in their own bedroom (via Rolling Stone). The couple also accuses the actor of theft, having stolen items such as a passport.
These incidents in Hawaii are not the first public displays of troubling behavior from Miller. In April of 2020, an Iceland video of Miller, in which they appear to be choking a woman, circulated around the internet (via Variety). Miller never commented on the incident, nor was an arrest made at the time (although they were kicked out of the bar).
Now, in light of the Hawaii events, it seems that Warner Bros. is discussing Miller's future.
Warner Bros. and DC executives held emergency meeting over Miller's behavior
As reported by Rolling Stone, immediately following Ezra Miller's arrest, Warner Bros. (the distribution company for "Fantastic Beasts" films, as well as the DC films) and DC Executives held an emergency meeting on March 30 to discuss how to address the actor's future projects. According to an anonymous person who witnessed the meeting, everyone involved made the decision to not yet move forward on any future projects with Miller involved, but also not to cancel these projects — yet. Basically, Warner Bros. is waiting to see how the star's future unfolds before advancing on anything.
Miller is currently a big player in two major franchises for them. They star in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," slated to be released on April 15, and they will also be the face of the multiverse-spanning 2023 release of "The Flash," which is set to be the biggest DC film in the near future. Rolling Stone reported that Miller's conduct while filming "The Flash" may not have been the best either, with a source describing them as experiencing "frequent meltdowns," but also clarifying that there was no violent or aggressive conduct. The Hawaii incidents took place just one day before the premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," and it remains to be seen how reports of this news will impact the reception of that film, as well as Miller's character.
We'll have to stay tuned for further reports on what Miller's future with Warner Bros. and DC will look like.