Batgirl Will Be Screened By Warner Bros. After All, But None Of Us Get To See It

After spending some time in development limbo, a solo film centered on famed DC Comics character Barbara Gordon — aka Batgirl — picked up steam under the Warner Bros. banner. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah came on as directors, and the cast quickly filled out and became rather impressive. Leslie Grace would play the lead heroine, accompanied by J.K. Simmons as Gotham City Police Department commissioner Jim Gordon, Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly, Michael Keaton as Batman, and more. Slated to premiere on HBO Max, it looked like nothing could stop "Batgirl" from coming to fruition.

And then it all fell apart.

In August of 2022, the minds at the newly-established Warner Bros. Discovery elected to scrap "Batgirl" entirely — much to the confusion of fans and those involved alike. According to Variety, the push within the company to cease releasing blockbusters on HBO Max, coupled with the film's perceived lack of big-screen appeal, led to its downfall. Not to mention, its already bloated budget made giving up on it a no-brainer for those behind the choice to toss it in the bin. Worse yet, when the "Batgirl" directors attempted to access footage of their canceled film, the studio made it impossible to do so.

As it turns out, "Batgirl" isn't entirely lost, and those who worked on it will get the chance to see it before it's locked away for good.