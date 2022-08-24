Warner Bros. Moves Multiple DC Movie Premieres Amid Shuffle Of Its Release Calendar

In yet another shuffle that comes amid a slew of recent shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery, the long-delayed "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is being delayed once again, while "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is also being moved back, Deadline reports. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" had previously been slated for release on March 17, 2023 but has now been shifted to open on December 25, 2023. Meanwhile, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will take that March 17 opening date, pushed back from its previously scheduled release date of December 21, 2022.

The changes mean that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will debut a full five years after 2018's "Aquaman." As a result of the pushbacks for the "Aquaman" and "Shazam!" sequels, only a single DC Extended Universe film will land in theaters this year ("The Batman" is not a DCEU film), in the form of the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vehicle "Black Adam," which is set to be released October 21.

The "Aquaman" and "Shazam!" sequels are not the only projects that are seeing their planned releases altered. Former HBO Max exclusives "House Party" and "Evil Dead Rise" will now be receiving theatrical releases, with the former set to premiere on December 9, 2022, and the latter on April 21, 2023.