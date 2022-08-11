Rust Investigations Are One Big Step Closer To Answers

It's been nearly a year since the devasting death of Halyna Hutchins. While working on the set of "Rust," actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the 42-year-old cinematographer in October 2021. The investigation into the incident remains active at this time, but the end is apparently very near — with officials reporting a major development in the case this week.

Since last fall, investigators with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have been working meticulously to determine the exact cause of the shooting. They are also working to determine if anyone will be held legally responsible for it. Reporting as of late last year even indicated that the prosecutor overseeing the investigation was still considering criminal charges.

Hutchins was struck by a bullet that Baldwin fired from his prop gun, despite it being allegedly checked for live rounds and cleared through on-set safety protocols. The "30 Rock" star was facing the camera and practicing a cross-draw maneuver — when someone draws a firearm that's holstered on the opposite side — right as the gun went off, according to a police affidavit released to the public.

According to reports, the production of "Rust" was marred by a number of safety issues and disputes between crew members (via NBC News). Investigators have been conducting ballistics analysis and sifting through evidence in an attempt to conclude whether someone should be held criminally responsible. And it appears they've finally reached the finish line.