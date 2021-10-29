Rust Armorer Breaks Silence On The Presence Of Live Rounds On Set

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is finally speaking out on the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — insisting that she's been "falsely portrayed" and "slandered" by the media over her handling of Alec Baldwin's prop gun.

"She would like to address some untruths that have been told," explained Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer Jason Bowles, who spoke on her behalf Friday, October 29, in a statement to Variety. "Safety is Hannah's number one priority on set," Bowles said. "Ultimately, this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced."

Gutierrez-Reed found herself at the center of the Baldwin shooting investigation this week after court records revealed how she was one of two people to allegedly handle the "30 Rock" star's prop gun before it accidentally fired a live round at Hutchins and "Rust" director Joel Souza, injuring him as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, assistant director David Halls was said to have handed Baldwin the prop gun after grabbing it from a cart that Gutierrez-Reed set up. The October 22 incident unfolded on the New Mexico set of the "Rust" as Baldwin was practicing his cross-draw technique, which is when someone draws a firearm that's holstered on the opposite side. Gutierrez-Reed and Hall have both lawyered up in response to the allegations against them, with the former explaining her side of the story in detail on Friday.