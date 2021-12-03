Prosecutor Overseeing Rust Investigation Still Considering Criminal Charges

Authorities in New Mexico on Friday announced that they were still considering criminal charges in the accidental shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who tragically died on October 21 after being shot with a loaded prop gun by actor Alec Baldwin.

"Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected," said district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, the prosecutor handling the case (via Variety). "And it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome."

Baldwin, a producer and star of "Rust," was on set that October afternoon with several other members of the production team when his prop gun accidentally fired a live round, fatally wounding Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Lawsuits have already started to mount in response to the shooting, with crewmembers claiming "severe emotional distress" and negligence on Baldwin's part, as well as armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls for allegedly declaring the gun was "cold" or not loaded. On Friday, December 3, authorities explained why they still hadn't ruled out criminal charges against anyone yet.