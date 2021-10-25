The Affidavit From The Rust Set Tragedy Is Now Public

More details have emerged about the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, including how Alec Baldwin "had been very careful" about gun safety in the days and hours leading up to the incident, according to crew members. The new info was revealed Monday, October 25, in a police affidavit from the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, which was obtained by Deadline.

Specifically, a cameraman who was on set and standing next to Hutchins and director Joel Souza — who was also shot and injured — told cops that Baldwin would always make sure it was safe to film before firing a prop weapon. "He said Alec had been very careful, and brought up an instance when a scene was being filmed earlier," the police affidavit reads. Authorities said the cameraman, identified as Reid Russell, witnessed Baldwin on one occasion make sure "it was safe and that a child wasn't near him when they were discharging a firearm" during a different scene.

Baldwin had been practicing his cross-draw — when someone draws a firearm that's holstered on the opposite side — when he accidentally shot Hutchins and Souza on Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was said to have been facing directly at the camera, where the pair were standing, when a live round somehow went off and struck them both. Police on Monday offered more details about what went on before and after the shooting.