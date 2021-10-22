The Devastating Death Of Halyna Hutchins

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on Thursday after being struck by an unexpected projectile from a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," as reported by the New York Times. She was 42. Her tragic death is a devastating loss to her loved ones and the film industry as a whole.

Hutchins was a rising talent in the cinematography field. In 2019, she was named one of American Cinematographer magazine's "rising stars." According to her website and IMDb, she worked as the DP on the films "Darlin,'" "Archenemy," "Blindfire," and "The Mad Hatter," as well as numerous shorts, commercials, and music videos.

Hutchins lived a fascinating life. According to her website, she was originally from Ukraine, and "grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines." Before transitioning to film, she worked as an investigative journalist in Europe. She had a graduate degree in journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine. She switched careers and studied cinematography at the American Film Institute, graduating in 2015. She lived in Los Angeles.

In her Instagram bio, she described herself as a "restless dreamer" and an "adrenaline junkie."