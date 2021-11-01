AD At The Center Of The Rust Tragedy Speaks Out

The entertainment world is still reeling from the October 21 deadly shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin-led western film "Rust." In an incident which Baldwin later referred to as a "one in a trillion" accident (via CBS News), a live round was fired from Baldwin's prop gun during the rehearsal of a scene at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. The bullet struck 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest, as well as 48-year-old director Joel Souza — who was standing behind Hutchins — in the shoulder. Hutchins was later pronounced dead at a hospital, while Souza has since been released and is recovering from his wounds. Immediately after the shooting, Santa Fe County authorities initiated an investigation into the series of events that led to the tragic accident.

Various cast and crew members, including Baldwin, have made public statements expressing their condolences in the time since the fatal shooting occurred. Assistant Director David Halls, who has been one of the two crew members at the center of the investigation along with the film's 24-year-old armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has now released a statement about the shooting in which he offered his condolences to Hutchins's family and expressed his opinion on how Hollywood should grapple with its role in the deadly incident.