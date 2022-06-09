Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, And Matt Lintz Talk Ms. Marvel And Share Stories From Set - Exclusive Interview

Yasmeen, it looks like you're going to have a really powerful feminist and politically-fueled arc. Why do you think it's so important for young women to get involved in creating change while [they're] still in high school? And can you tease where this story might be headed?

Yasmeen Fletcher: The big Marvel thing is that we really can't say much of anything, but I will say that it's so important for young girls to look up to a character that's strong and sure of herself and isn't afraid to use her voice for good. As young women, you're taught to compose yourself and be silent and lock yourself into this very small box that everybody else forms [for] you.

Nakia is so aware of that box and does not care that it exists at all. And that's lovely because we are naturally taught to just be small and quiet, and Nakia is so vocal and opinionated and isn't afraid to speak up for what she truly believes in and doesn't care who's listening. And really, I want to see that — and I'm already seeing more and more of that in the younger generation.

Rish, there are definitely some vibes between Kamala and Kamran. Are you hoping for a romantic arc, or do you hope they stay platonic?

Rish Shah: It's tough to say. We'll have to wait and see where it goes, but I think in Episode 2, they're just starting to dip their toe in the water of what could be between the two of them, but they immediately do hit it off. He can relate to her on so many levels when it comes to code twitching and their music tastes and Bollywood films. So it's definitely an exciting start.