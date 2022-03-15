Ms. Marvel Release Date, Cast, And Trailer - What We Know So Far

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow in 2022, as the likes of "Moon Knight" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" expand the horizons of what the franchise can do. But it's not all going to be about super-serious, existential threats that threaten the universe — no, there's also "Ms. Marvel" on the way, which is ready to inject a little fun into things.

It's clear Marvel Studios is committed to introducing new heroes to its roster, and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is the latest costumed crusader to join the ranks. While the MCU has largely focused on classic characters — who all have decades worth of backstory — Ms. Marvel is a relatively new addition to the comics. She debuted back in 2013, before getting her own solo series from G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona in 2014. The character's comic book introduction, as the first mainstream Muslim superhero in American comic book history, made headlines in outlets such as NPR and Wired, and ever since, the clock has been ticking in regard to when she would join the MCU.

"Ms. Marvel" will be coming out on Disney+ sooner than you might think ... but when, exactly, does the series start streaming? Who's in the cast? Is there a "Ms. Marvel" trailer? Don't worry, because Looper has all those answers, and more.