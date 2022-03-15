Ms. Marvel Release Date, Cast, And Trailer - What We Know So Far
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow in 2022, as the likes of "Moon Knight" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" expand the horizons of what the franchise can do. But it's not all going to be about super-serious, existential threats that threaten the universe — no, there's also "Ms. Marvel" on the way, which is ready to inject a little fun into things.
It's clear Marvel Studios is committed to introducing new heroes to its roster, and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is the latest costumed crusader to join the ranks. While the MCU has largely focused on classic characters — who all have decades worth of backstory — Ms. Marvel is a relatively new addition to the comics. She debuted back in 2013, before getting her own solo series from G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona in 2014. The character's comic book introduction, as the first mainstream Muslim superhero in American comic book history, made headlines in outlets such as NPR and Wired, and ever since, the clock has been ticking in regard to when she would join the MCU.
"Ms. Marvel" will be coming out on Disney+ sooner than you might think ... but when, exactly, does the series start streaming? Who's in the cast? Is there a "Ms. Marvel" trailer? Don't worry, because Looper has all those answers, and more.
What's the Ms. Marvel release date?
Disney+ has kept fans fed with MCU content ever since "WandaVision" debuted back in January 2021 — and it was shortly followed by "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," "Loki," and "What If...?" That said, the next few months are going to offer a whole new level of excitement, since only a few months after "Moon Knight" starts streaming on March 30, we will see "Ms. Marvel" arrive on June 8, 2022.
That means, thankfully, there isn't long to wait until Kamala Kahan finally gets the live-action treatment she deserves. "Bad Boys For Life" directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah signed on to direct two episodes of the series, as well as taking on executive producer roles in September 2020 (via The Hollywood Reporter) shortly before production started in November 2020. Don't worry — the co-creator of the hero, Sana Amanat, is also onboard as an executive producer, so that should reassure comics fans who are nervous about Kamala leaping from the page to the screen.
Who's in the Ms. Marvel cast?
Marvel Studios has assembled an interesting cast for the series, bringing in newcomer Iman Vellani as the titular hero. The series will pull directly from her introduction in the comics, with a big focus on her Muslim heritage. Joining Vellani is Mohan Kapur as Kamala's father, Yusuf Khan, and Zenobia Shroff as her mother, Maneeba Khan. Meanwhile, Saagar Shaikh is set to play Amir Khan, the hero's brother.
But it seems that Kamala isn't going to be the only hero in the series, as Aramis Knight will star as Kareem, also known in the comics as Red Dagger. He's a vigilante in Pakistan who comes to the U.S. as part of a student exchange program, and he lives with the Khan family for a brief time. Other confirmed characters include "The Walking Dead" star Matt Lintz as Kamala's best friend, Bruno Carelli, as well as Laurel Marsden as school bully, Zoe Zimmer. There are also few cast members whose roles haven't been confirmed just yet, including Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer, Yasmeen Fletcher, and Azhar Usman. It's entirely possible they're playing villains, which would explain why Marvel seemingly doesn't want to spoil their involvement with the show.
Is there a Ms. Marvel trailer?
In March of 202, Marvel Studios and Disney+ finally released the first full trailer for the series. It shows off the fun, vibrant tone of Kamala's story, which takes place in New Jersey.
The character and her setting all look to be ripped right from the comics, with one big change: Probably because the "Inhumans" series was a flop back in 2017, the MCU seems to be steering clear of all Inhumans associations for now, including Ms. Marvel's comic book origins. One of the most interesting details revealed in the trailer is that it seems that she will get her powers from a seat of cosmic wrist bands that she wears — likely the Nega-Bands, associated with some versions of Captain Marvel in the comics — and that rather than having stretchy abilities, her "embiggen" powers will be reimagined as cosmic energy constructs, including the ability to conjure up giant fists to punch her enemies. She can even conjure solid chunks of energy to walk, jump, and run through the air. These flashy new skills match nicely with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), as well as Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) spectral powers seen in "WandaVision." It's unsurprising then, that following Kamala's debut in this series, all three heroes will team up next year in Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels."
The trailer also confirms that Kamala will don her comic-accurate blue and red look, although it's not clear who makes the costume for her. But Marvel fans don't have long to wait to find out the answers to all of their questions, because "Ms. Marvel" will start streaming on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.