New Details About Justin Lin's Abrupt Fast 10 Exit Reveal Major On-Set Tensions

A new, in-depth exposé from The Hollywood Reporter published in early May chronicles reports of the events leading up to filmmaker Justin Lin's departure from the upcoming "Fast X" and reveals that there were major tensions between the director, Universal Pictures, and even Vin Diesel. According to the report, Lin believed he had a finished script, but both the studio and Diesel (who is also an executive producer) disagreed.

The problems between Lin and the studio didn't stop there. A planned shooting location in Eastern Europe had to be scrapped due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Amid that uncertainty, Universal sent a writer to London to help polish up the script, a move that Lin reportedly disliked. And, despite a flurry of casting announcements in the months and weeks leading up to the start of filming, one of the villain roles had still not been cast.

Then, on April 23, THR states that Lin allegedly had a serious fight with Diesel during a meeting with two other crew members. During that meeting, Diesel presented new script notes which ostensibly led to a breaking point for Lin, especially considering the script was already a sore spot after a new writer was flown in from the U.S. According to an unnamed source, "Justin had finally had enough and said, 'This movie is not worth my mental health.'" Within two days, Lin had quit as director, though he remains involved as a producer.

A representative of Universal told The Hollywood Reporter, "Any creative differences leading to Justin Lin's exit were with the studio, not with fellow producers, cast or crew." However, if the reporting is accurate, this would not be the first time Diesel's style of management led to a major player exiting the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson formerly left the series after an ongoing feud with his co-star.

Louis Leterrier, whose previous work includes "Clash of the Titans" and "Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," is set to replace Lin as director for "Fast X" later this week.