Fast X Quickly Replaces Justin Lin With MCU Veteran

It's been less than a week since Justin Lin abruptly departed "Fast X," the tenth film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, but the film already has his replacement.

As reported by Variety, Lin left the project on April 26, which was six days after "Fast X" began production. "With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin said in a statement. Another report by Deadline said that Lin left the project due to creative differences, but that the split was "amicable."

Losing Lin is a tough blow for the "Fast & Furious" franchise, as he's had a major role in shaping its direction. Overall, Lin has directed five "Fast & Furious" films, beginning with 2006's "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," then 2009's, "Fast & Furious," 2011's "Fast Five," 2013's "Fast & Furious 6," and 2021's "F9." Altogether, Lin's "Fast & Furious" movies have grossed more than $1.9 billion at the box office.

If there's any consolation, Lin's replacement is already quite familiar with big-budget action franchises.