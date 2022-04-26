Fast 10 Just Suffered An Enormous Setback With Director Justin Lin's Exit

According to a recent report by Deadline, Justin Lin has stepped down as director for "Fast X." While the report indicates that there are no hard feelings between Lin and everyone involved with "Fast X," it seems as if the director left the project over creative differences. Lin released a statement saying that he will remain as a producer on the film and that he's proud of the franchise and the inclusive cast that he's gotten to work with over the years.

Production on "Fast X" is expected to halt for a short hiatus until a new director can be found, but there's no concern as of now that the May 19, 2023, release date will be changing. Obviously, it's impossible to say with any certainty who Lin's replacement will end up being, but it's hard not to wonder if those involved in "Fast X" won't look to other directors from the franchise's past like James Wan or F. Gary Gray to take over. Either way, Lin's departure has come as a shock, and it may have come as a disappointment to many of the series' devoted fans.