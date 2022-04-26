Fast 10 Just Suffered An Enormous Setback With Director Justin Lin's Exit
The "Fast & Furious" films have evolved considerably since the original film was released back in 2001, and it's become one of the more unlikely franchises in Hollywood. Even so, the films have become reliable box office draws, grossing well over $6 billion worldwide (per The Numbers). The latest film, "F9: The Fast Saga," grossed considerably less than the last two main entries in the series with $721 million, but considering it was released while the COVID-19 pandemic was still a major concern, it's still a solid result.
The series is set to conclude with the upcoming "Fast X" and an untitled "Fast & Furious 11," and director Justin Lin was supposed to be handling directing duties, much as he did for five other films in the franchise. However, a recent announcement has revealed some potentially upsetting news for fans of the films as Lin has unexpectedly exited from "Fast X" after only days into production on the film had officially begun.
The release date for Fast X is not expected to change despite Lin's departure
According to a recent report by Deadline, Justin Lin has stepped down as director for "Fast X." While the report indicates that there are no hard feelings between Lin and everyone involved with "Fast X," it seems as if the director left the project over creative differences. Lin released a statement saying that he will remain as a producer on the film and that he's proud of the franchise and the inclusive cast that he's gotten to work with over the years.
Production on "Fast X" is expected to halt for a short hiatus until a new director can be found, but there's no concern as of now that the May 19, 2023, release date will be changing. Obviously, it's impossible to say with any certainty who Lin's replacement will end up being, but it's hard not to wonder if those involved in "Fast X" won't look to other directors from the franchise's past like James Wan or F. Gary Gray to take over. Either way, Lin's departure has come as a shock, and it may have come as a disappointment to many of the series' devoted fans.