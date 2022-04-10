The Fast 10 Cast Adds A Major MCU Star To Its Ranks
Over 20 years ago, the first "The Fast and the Furious" movie launched one of the most impressive franchises of the contemporary era. With its creative and engaging storylines that include crime bosses, unreasonably fast and fancy cars, plenty of bad guys, good guys, and lots of family, "The Fast and the Furious" movies are, at this point, a recipe for a great ride.
The latest installment to the series, "Fast and Furious 10," will be directed by Justin Lin and is set to be the final hooray of the main series. The cast so far is impressive and nostalgic, with a lot of the main players signing on to reprise their old roles — including, as fans would expect, Vin Diesel playing the main protagonist Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz. Over the last nine films, though, there have been plenty of big names to join the cast unexpectedly, and now, it appears that two very popular universes are joining forces — because a popular member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is stepping over to the "Fast and Furious" world.
Brie Larson joins the cast of Fast 10
On April 10, Vin Diesel just shared some big news on his Instagram for both fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the world of "The Fast and the Furious" to rejoice over. Brie Larson — or as so many know her, Captain Marvel — is making her way into "Fast and Furious 10."
"Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10," is how Diesel captioned the photo of himself and Larson, which shows the pair smiling together.
Larson isn't the first confirmed superhero to join the Fast 10 family, either. Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman, was confirmed to be joining production earlier this year (via Variety). However, she is the very first MCU superhero to make her way over to the world of fast cars and family. "Fast and Furious 10" is shaping up to be an impressive send-off to a long-standing series that's been a favorite to millions for decades. The anticipation will undoubtedly continue to rise until its May 2023 release date.