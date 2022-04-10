The Fast 10 Cast Adds A Major MCU Star To Its Ranks

On April 10, Vin Diesel just shared some big news on his Instagram for both fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the world of "The Fast and the Furious" to rejoice over. Brie Larson — or as so many know her, Captain Marvel — is making her way into "Fast and Furious 10."

"Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10," is how Diesel captioned the photo of himself and Larson, which shows the pair smiling together.

Larson isn't the first confirmed superhero to join the Fast 10 family, either. Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman, was confirmed to be joining production earlier this year (via Variety). However, she is the very first MCU superhero to make her way over to the world of fast cars and family. "Fast and Furious 10" is shaping up to be an impressive send-off to a long-standing series that's been a favorite to millions for decades. The anticipation will undoubtedly continue to rise until its May 2023 release date.