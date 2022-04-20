Two Fan-Favorite Fast Saga Characters Are Officially Returning For Fast 10

Hold on to your steering wheels, "Fast and Furious" franchise fans! A tenth installment in the car-filled film series is officially underway. Per the upcoming project's IMDb profile, at least a handful of beloved cast members will be returning. Aside from Vin Diesel, who will return as the leader and noble father figure Dominic Toretto, you can expect Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz and Tyrese Gibson's Roman to show up. A mid-April report from The Wrap further confirms that Nathalie Emmanuel's Ramsey, Jordana Brewster's Mia Toretto, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges' Tej will all be back and ready to delight fans when the movie drops.

But there will be new characters involved in the film, as well. In early April, Diesel announced on Instagram that fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Brie Larson was added to the cast in a currently unnamed role. Diesel subsequently announced on April 20 that the film is titled "Fast X" (via Instagram), and the movie has entered its first day of filming.

That's a whole lot of firepower — the hits just keep getting heavier. Two more familiar cast members from previous "Fast" installments were recently added to the "Fast X" line-up. Here's who you can expect to see chasing down Dom and his merry crew of gearhead heroes. Will they be friends, temporary allies, or bitter foes?