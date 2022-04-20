Two Fan-Favorite Fast Saga Characters Are Officially Returning For Fast 10
Hold on to your steering wheels, "Fast and Furious" franchise fans! A tenth installment in the car-filled film series is officially underway. Per the upcoming project's IMDb profile, at least a handful of beloved cast members will be returning. Aside from Vin Diesel, who will return as the leader and noble father figure Dominic Toretto, you can expect Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz and Tyrese Gibson's Roman to show up. A mid-April report from The Wrap further confirms that Nathalie Emmanuel's Ramsey, Jordana Brewster's Mia Toretto, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges' Tej will all be back and ready to delight fans when the movie drops.
But there will be new characters involved in the film, as well. In early April, Diesel announced on Instagram that fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Brie Larson was added to the cast in a currently unnamed role. Diesel subsequently announced on April 20 that the film is titled "Fast X" (via Instagram), and the movie has entered its first day of filming.
That's a whole lot of firepower — the hits just keep getting heavier. Two more familiar cast members from previous "Fast" installments were recently added to the "Fast X" line-up. Here's who you can expect to see chasing down Dom and his merry crew of gearhead heroes. Will they be friends, temporary allies, or bitter foes?
Sung Kang and Charlize Theron are back for more Fast and Furious fun
This week, The Wrap confirmed that Charlize Theron and Sung Kang will return for duty in "Fast X." For those who can't remember the actor's parts in the series, Theron portrays a tech-proficient villain named Cipher. She serves as the main baddie in 2017's "The Fate of the Furious" and returned as a kind of ally-informant to John Cena's Jacob in 2021's "F9." As for Kang, he plays Han in multiple installments of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, with his most recent appearance being his triumphant return in "F9."
The interesting part of Han's resurrection is that he shouldn't be alive at all — the character died in "Fast & Furious 6." But a hashtag campaign run by fans on social media called #Justice4Han (via /Film) saved the character, and he returned, alive and well, in "F9." Perhaps he'll get his revenge on those who tried to kill him? Will that force him to team up with someone on Dom's side of the fence?
It's also worth reminding fans that Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior will also be in the film as new characters. In early March, Momoa confirmed he will play a villain role, and later that month, Deadline reported Melchior was added in an unnamed role. The Wrap also notes that "Fast X" will hit cinemas worldwide on May 19, 2023. Fans will have to wait until then to find out if Cipher and Han are still on the side of the wicked or if they're finally going to become an ally for Dom and his friends.