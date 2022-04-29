These Scathing Reactions Prove Not Everybody Loves Winning Time

HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" tells the true story of owner Jerry Buss and NBA legends Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the rise to prominence of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s. Created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht and executively produced by "Don't Look Up" director Adam McKay, the show is based on sportswriter Jeff Pearlman's book, "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s."

"Winning Time" stars SAG Award-winning actor John C. Reilly as former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, and Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, among others. Its first two episodes were directed by McKay and "The Wolf of Wall Street" star Jonah Hill, respectively. Overall, the show has been well received, holding a high rating from both viewers and critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It has even been renewed for a 2nd season ahead of the Season 1 finale slated for early May (via The Hollywood Reporter).

However, not everyone is a fan. For one, "Winning Time" has courted controversy (and even a potential lawsuit) with its depiction of certain real-life individuals, leading to side-taking among the public. On another note, some viewers simply feel the show's creative direction simply isn't for them. While "Winning Time" is a swoosh for some, it's a brick for others as these scathing reactions prove.