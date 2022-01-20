Adam McKay's Next Movie Looks To Be Inviting More Controversy

Writer-director Adam McKay is no stranger to controversy when it comes to the subjects of his films. "The Big Short," which came out in 2015, was a compelling and darkly humorous look at the events that caused the 2007 financial crisis (though it severely "falls short" when it comes to women characters, as Vogue explains, even leaving out a key female player in the events). McKay's follow-up, 2018's "Vice," shone its spotlight on one of the most controversial vice presents of American history, leading outlets such as Vox to wonder if the film "demonizes America" in its attempt to analyze Dick Cheney (Christian Bale). Finally, McKay's most recent film, 2021's "Don't Look Up," takes on America's lagging response to climate change in its narrative of scientists' warning about an earth-destroying comet heading toward the planet being ignored — resulting in a much-talked-about, and hard-to-watch, ending.

With his next project, McKay is taking on another timely and serious topic that is pretty likely to stir up some controversy similar to what McKay is used to. However, this time, McKay will be acting as producer, while a different filmmaker takes on the writer-director role.

The upcoming film will be written and directed by Billy Ray, who most recently spearheaded the 2020 Showtime series, "The Comey Rule," focusing on former FBI director James Comey. So, what topic is being tackled that is likely to get people talking? Well, the title, "J6," may give you somewhat of an indication ...