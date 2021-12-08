The Real Reason Adam McKay Moved Away From Comedies

If you grew up in the early 2000s, chances are you can quote an Adam McKay film. The director rose to fame in the aughts for his collaborative movies with comedian Will Ferrell, including "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," "Stepbrothers" and "The Other Guys."

McKay found significant success with these comedies, which he and Ferrell produced under their joint venture Gary Sanchez Productions (via Variety). However, entering the 2010s, McKay began to pivot away from these frat-boy-esque stories, instead taking on more serious projects. This included writing and directing "The Big Short," a fictionalized retelling of the events leading up to the 2008 financial crisis, which earned McKay the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay — his first Academy Award (per IMDb). McKay continued on to another biographical drama, "Vice," which follows former Vice President Dick Cheney as he rose to political power.

It's quite a pivot from telling the story of Ron Burgundy to Dick Cheney. Now, McKay has opened up about why he's moved away from the kind of comedies that gave him his big break, to telling more grounded stories.