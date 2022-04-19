Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Some Scathing Words For HBO's Lakers Drama Winning Time

The recent HBO series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" puts the spotlight on the popular LA-based basketball team. Based on the book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s" by Jeff Pearlman, the series focuses on the "Showtime" era of the Lakers, which began in 1979 and ran through 1991. The show's characters are made up of a slew of notable figures such as players Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes), as well as Lakers majority owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) and basketball executive Pat Riley (Adrien Brody), amongst many others.

The series, which was created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, also features some major names behind the camera (via IMDb). "Don't Look Up" director Adam McKay helms the pilot episode, while Jonah Hill takes on the director role for the following episode. Other directors include Damian Marcano ("Snowfall"), Tanya Hamilton ("The Deuce") and Payman Benz ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine").

All in all, there are a lot of creatives behind the scenes putting in the work to showcase the true story of the rise of the Lakers. This includes portraying the lives of quite a few real life figures who are still alive, all of whom are bound to have opinions about how their story is presented.

One of those individuals is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played for the Lakers from 1975 to 1989 — and he was not impressed. In fact, Abdul-Jabbar has some scathing criticism for the HBO series.