Lakers Legend Jerry West Makes A Stunning Demand In Response To HBO's Winning Time

HBO is chronicling the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty in the 1980s in its new series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," which premiered earlier this year to significant fanfare. The unique series from executive producer Adam McKay makes significant use of McKay's trademark meta-narratives, with characters directly addressing the audience at times similarly to McKay's films "Vice" and "The Big Short." "Winning Time," which meets the Lakers when Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) purchases the team as it drafts Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) started making waves across the entertainment industry even before it premiered, with McKay and Will Ferrell's longtime personal friendship and professional collaborations reportedly ending due to McKay casting Reilly as Buss over Ferrell (via Vanity Fair).

While "Winning Time" has proven entertaining and amusing in its humorous depiction of Buss and legendary Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach (Michael Chiklis) as a conniving, cartoonish villain, the new series has started to receive significant criticism from the real-life figures it actually portrays. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes), who played for the Lakers from 1975 to 1989, leveled heavy criticism against "Winning Time" in his Substack blog, calling it boring, its portrayal of several Lakers figures mere caricatures, and that the filmmakers appeared more interested in shocking moments than the reality of Los Angeles' five NBA championships in the 1980s. "Jerry Buss is Egomaniac Entrepreneur, Jerry West is Crazed Coach, Magic Johnson is Sexual Simpleton, I'm Pompous Prick," wrote Abdul-Jabbar.

Days after Abdul-Jabbar criticized "Winning Time," another living basketball legend dropped a scathing criticism of the series and an interesting demand for HBO.