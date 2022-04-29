Marvel Studios Shakes Up Its MCU Release Calendar

Three things have become certain in life nowadays: Death, taxes, and Marvel Studios moving its release calendar around. If you've been a fan of the MCU since the COVID-19 pandemic began, then you know how true this statement is. Wave after wave of scheduling issues, coupled with production problems and other blunders, have not only sparked numerous pushbacks and delays but they've also caused movies to swap release dates or be scrapped altogether. This is the life of a Marvel fan. And now comes more news of a Phase 4 shakeup involving multiple films set to be released in 2023.

Back in October 2021, Marvel announced that it would be altering a massive portion of its Phase 4 lineup (via Variety and Deadline). This included moving "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" from March 25, 2022, to May 6, 2022; "Thor: Love and Thunder" from May 6 to July 8; "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" from July 8 to November 11; "The Marvels" from November 11 to February 17, 2023; and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" from February 17, 2023, to July 28, 2023.

Only one Phase 4 MCU movie reportedly kept its original release date — "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which is slated to come out on May 5, 2023. Two untitled projects that were supposed to be released in 2023 were completely axed altogether. On Friday, Disney announced that they would be rolling out some more changes yet again.