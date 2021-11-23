Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Has Hit A Major Production Milestone

While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are currently most excited about the quickly approaching December 17 release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there are a number of other intriguing Marvel projects that are in varying stages of production right now. In the next two years alone, Marvel Studios has an additional six films scheduled for release. For instance, in 2022, Marvel is currently scheduled to release "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Additionally, in 2023, the studio will follow those sequels up with "The Marvels," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (via Variety).

What may be somewhat surprising to Marvel fans is that the third entry in the "Ant-Man" series is actually the last title in Marvel's current film schedule. All the studio's other big-screen projects, including the Mahershala Ali-led "Blade" reboot (which Delroy Lindo just boarded in an unknown role), have yet to be given official release dates.

While it'll likely be some time before Marvel begins the marketing campaigns for any of its 2023 titles as well, some recent news from "Ant-Man" director Peyton Reed indicates that work on "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is proceeding relatively smoothly right now.