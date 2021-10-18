Disney Just Dropped Bad News For The Future Of The MCU's Phase 4

Disney's much-anticipated Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit a major roadblock, with reported pushbacks for several movies due out in 2022 and 2023 (via Variety). The upcoming slate of films had already been hampered by widespread delays related to COVID, so fans will have to wait even longer now to see what Marvel has up its sleeve for Phase 4.

The first MCU movie that was moved was "Black Widow" — from May 1, 2020, to July 2021 — followed by "Eternals" and then "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which were moved from 2020 to 2021 as well (via Variety). In addition, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" got pushed back from May 7, 2021, to March 25, 2022, prompting "Thor: Love and Thunder" to also get the shove (via The Hollywood Reporter). Now, everything has changed yet again. Here's what the new release dates will be and why the movies are being delayed in the first place.