Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Clip Reveals A Monstrous New Villain
There's just one week to go until "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" finally arrives in theaters — and Marvel fans are understandably excited to find out what's ahead for the Master of the Mystic Arts. Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the titular sorcerer, and it'll see him dive into alternate universes as he tries to fix the very fabric of reality. Thankfully, he'll have some help from the Scarlet Witch herself, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Directed by horror icon Sam Raimi, the sequel is going to be a much darker adventure for the heroes because they'll also face a twisted version of Strange along the way.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" revealed the Multiverse thanks to the arrival of several villains from previous films as well as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to play their respective Spider-Men. But as Strange himself says in the web-slinger's sequel, "The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little" — and there are clearly some huge cameos in the pipeline, including the return of Patrick Stewart's Professor X.
But there are also some much bigger threats coming to the MCU in the Cumberbatch-led film, and a brand-new "Multiverse of Madness" clip reveals a monstrous new villain.
Gargantos arrives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Marvel has released a number of mind-bending trailers and intriguing TV spots in the run-up to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but this latest clip introduces Gargantos into the MCU. The giant tentacled beast has been seen in previous footage, but this gives fans a much better idea of what to expect from him. During the minute-long clip, Doctor Strange sees a bus being thrust into the air by an unseen force, and when he uses his magic, he reveals Gargantos in the streets of New York.
It's not quite clear how the villain has actually crossed over into our universe, but he's wasting no time in causing as much chaos as possible — and he nearly kills America Chavez during his rampage. Thankfully, Strange saves her with his cloak before chopping the bus in half with a spell. It's an action-packed clip that doesn't reveal too much about the film, but it'll definitely get fans excited about what's ahead.
It's worth pointing out that this beast is definitely Gargantos and not Shuma Gorath — even though the two share the similar defining characteristics of being green, tentacled, and one-eyed. For the moment, it's not clear why Marvel Studios has gone with the Namor villain considering Doctor Strange has gone up against Gorath plenty of times in the comics, but at least there isn't long until we find out more.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" arrives in theaters on May 6.