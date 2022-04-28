Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Clip Reveals A Monstrous New Villain

There's just one week to go until "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" finally arrives in theaters — and Marvel fans are understandably excited to find out what's ahead for the Master of the Mystic Arts. Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the titular sorcerer, and it'll see him dive into alternate universes as he tries to fix the very fabric of reality. Thankfully, he'll have some help from the Scarlet Witch herself, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Directed by horror icon Sam Raimi, the sequel is going to be a much darker adventure for the heroes because they'll also face a twisted version of Strange along the way.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" revealed the Multiverse thanks to the arrival of several villains from previous films as well as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to play their respective Spider-Men. But as Strange himself says in the web-slinger's sequel, "The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little" — and there are clearly some huge cameos in the pipeline, including the return of Patrick Stewart's Professor X.

But there are also some much bigger threats coming to the MCU in the Cumberbatch-led film, and a brand-new "Multiverse of Madness" clip reveals a monstrous new villain.