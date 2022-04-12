Here's How To Fix The DCEU

It's fair to say that the DC Extended Universe, since kicking off with 2013's "Man of Steel," has had an interesting — but rocky — journey.

In the wake of Marvel Studios' runaway "Avengers" success, Warner Bros. was understandably keen to kickstart its own superhero cinematic universe, but the studio has made severe miscalculations along the way. The polarized reception to "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" was the first stumble, followed by its disastrously wrongheaded studio interference in David Ayer's "Suicide Squad." Things only got worse with "Justice League," when Zack Snyder heartbreakingly left the project midway through production, leading to now-controversial director Joss Whedon being brought on to finish the film. The disappointing debut of what should have been WB's "Avengers"-level crossover caused Warner Bros. to reorganize DC Films.

Thankfully, the DCEU has since broadened its horizons, with delightful adventures like "Shazam!," "Aquaman," "Birds of Prey," and James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad." These movies have taken a more lighthearted approach to the DC universe, to great success, but there are still a few issues that could spell disaster for the DCEU ... and chief among them is Ezra Miller.

The fact is, Ezra Miller was recently arrested in Hawaii for "disorderly conduct." A restraining order was also filed against "The Flash" star after they broke into an apartment and threatened to kill the owners. News later followed that Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting to address the situation, and that they've even discussed replacing the actor. It's a difficult situation considering the 2023 release of "The Flash" is supposed to the biggest DC movie on the horizon.

However, if the studio does decide to get rid of Miller, this film — even with a recast – is the prime place to fix the franchise, and to begin rebuilding their universe with a more consistent creative vision.