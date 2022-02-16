Peacemaker Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

If you haven't hopped on the "Peacemaker" train yet, you don't know what you're missing. The soundtrack is a glorious celebration of the best of 80s and 90s glam rock. The dialogue is snappy, witty, and expertly delivered by a stellar ensemble cast. Surprisingly, there is also depth and complexity woven into each character's narrative which, in the right moment, may just bring a tear to your eye.

If you're a fan of "Peacemaker," you're not alone. The HBO Max series earned an impressive 8.5/10 on IMDb and a whopping 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Thanks to that praise, series mastermind James Gunn has been teasing fans on social media for weeks about a high likelihood that the show will be renewed for a second season.

And finally, yesterday, fans who were still waiting for news of the future of "Peacemaker" with bated breath received an official confirmation regarding the next adventure of the cult favorite antihero.