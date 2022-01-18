Joss Whedon Finally Responds To Justice League Criticism

In the late 1990s, Joss Whedon took an unsuccessful B-movie and turned it into an uber-successful TV series that's still being discussed to this day. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was a ratings smash that spawned a hit franchise across several forms of media and gained a huge cult audience in the process (via The Hollywood Reporter). However, the show is also notable for its depiction of strong female characters and subverting tropes that were synonymous with horror and action storytelling at the time (per GamesRadar).

The success of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" led to Whedon having a successful career in Hollywood, helming blockbusters such as "The Avengers" and "Justice League." These days, however, Whedon's legacy isn't that of a talented creator with progressive sensibilities. It seems that the filmmaker has a dark side, having been accused of misconduct by several people who have worked with him in the past.

Whedon's time working on "Justice League" was especially controversial, with stars including Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot speaking out about his on-set behavior. Whedon has now responded to the allegations, and he had some choice words for Fisher.