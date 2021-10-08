The Flash Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

With DC Fandome just around the corner, fans are itching to get a fresh glimpse at dark knights, god-like antiheroes, and peace-loving assassins from the DC universe. One hero who we're excited to see bring a whole host of iconic characters along with him for the big day is the fastest man alive, AKA "The Flash" (Ezra Miller), who may have had the most testing time getting his story on screen.

After being passed around by several directors following its initial announcement and a release date shuffling along with it, fans were overjoyed to see Andy Muschietti finally take hold of the project. Since then, every behind-the-scenes snippet and mind-blowing cast announcement has been analyzed as we eagerly awaited to see what might be one of the wildest installments from the DC Universe yet. The latest update from the production team of "The Flash" is one that we almost thought we'd never see.