Will Smith Has A Simple Response To His Oscars Ban

Will Smith has been in hot water since the night of the 94th annual Academy Awards, when he strode on stage and smacked Chris Rock in response to a quip made by the comedian about Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith did not leave the theater and won his first Oscar mere minutes later. The following day, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opened a formal review into Smith's behavior and Smith issued a public apology to Rock, calling his actions "inexcusable."

A few days later, on April 1, Smith took the drastic step of resigning his membership with the Academy, pledging to accept any further consequences. While the Academy accepted his resignation, President Dave Rubin noted that disciplinary proceedings against the "King Richard" star would continue, and that the results would be determined when the Academy's board of governors next convened.

Now, the headline-dominating story seems to have reached some conclusion with the Academy's decision Friday to ban Smith from the Oscars and other Academy events for the next 10 years. Smith's brief response to the ruling quickly arrived later the same day.