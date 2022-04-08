Will Smith Has A Simple Response To His Oscars Ban
Will Smith has been in hot water since the night of the 94th annual Academy Awards, when he strode on stage and smacked Chris Rock in response to a quip made by the comedian about Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith did not leave the theater and won his first Oscar mere minutes later. The following day, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opened a formal review into Smith's behavior and Smith issued a public apology to Rock, calling his actions "inexcusable."
A few days later, on April 1, Smith took the drastic step of resigning his membership with the Academy, pledging to accept any further consequences. While the Academy accepted his resignation, President Dave Rubin noted that disciplinary proceedings against the "King Richard" star would continue, and that the results would be determined when the Academy's board of governors next convened.
Now, the headline-dominating story seems to have reached some conclusion with the Academy's decision Friday to ban Smith from the Oscars and other Academy events for the next 10 years. Smith's brief response to the ruling quickly arrived later the same day.
Will Smith accepts the Academy's decision
In a short statement given Friday to Page Six in the wake of the Academy's decision to ban him from the Oscars and other events for the next decade, Will Smith said, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."
Following Friday's all-hands virtual meeting, which was held 10 days earlier than planned, the Academy's board of governors issued its decision in a joint statement from Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, which reads in part, "This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy." The statement also expressed gratitude to Chris Rock for his "composure under extraordinary circumstances" and apologized for a lack of action by the Academy on the night of the ceremony.
His Oscars ban means that Smith will not present the award for best actress at next year's ceremony, traditionally an honor bestowed on the previous year's best actor. The shocking penalty comes a week after Smith willingly tendered his resignation from the Academy.