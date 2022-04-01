Will Smith Accepts Severe Consequences For Oscars Slap

In a statement obtained Friday afternoon, Will Smith took responsibility for his attack on Chris Rock, calling his actions "shocking, painful, and inexcusable," and took the drastic step of resigning his Academy membership (via The Wrap). In his missive, Smith noted that he had responded to the disciplinary hearing notice issued by the Academy and said that, in addition to his resignation, he would "accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate."

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," Smith's statement read. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

Academy president David Rubin accepted Smith's tender of resignation, but said in a statement, via USA Today, "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct." The Academy's Board will convene again on April 18 to determine further consequences for Smith.

Smith's resignation comes on the heels of the revelation by Oscars producer Will Packer that the Los Angeles Police Department had sent officers to the scene ready to arrest Smith but were told not to by Rock, and that after Rock declined to press charges, Packer stopped Academy staff from ejecting Smith out of the event. What effect the debacle will have on his acting career is uncertain, though some say there's hope for a rebound if he avoids becoming a tabloid headline for the foreseeable future.