CODA's Troy Kotsur Made Oscars History Twice In One Night

The 94th Academy Awards are finally here. The predictions, snubs, and controversies have all given way to a celebrated night with a roaster of history-making nominees. And if Ariana DeBose's inspiring victory in the Best Supporting Actor (Female) category for her role as Anita in "West Side Story" was any clue, we knew that we were in for a night full of memorable victories.

As predicted, the award for the Best Supporting Actor went to Troy Kotsur for his heartfelt role in "CODA." Kotsur's performance as a deaf fisherman who struggles to come to terms with his hearing daughter's dreams of becoming a singer, garnered him approval from basically every sector of the viewing public.

The actor already snagged wins at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA), the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG-Aftra), and the Critics Choice Awards, so Kotsur was noted as a favorite in the category. Aside from being well-deserved, Kotsur's Oscar win was also historic.