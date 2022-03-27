CODA's Troy Kotsur Made Oscars History Twice In One Night
The 94th Academy Awards are finally here. The predictions, snubs, and controversies have all given way to a celebrated night with a roaster of history-making nominees. And if Ariana DeBose's inspiring victory in the Best Supporting Actor (Female) category for her role as Anita in "West Side Story" was any clue, we knew that we were in for a night full of memorable victories.
As predicted, the award for the Best Supporting Actor went to Troy Kotsur for his heartfelt role in "CODA." Kotsur's performance as a deaf fisherman who struggles to come to terms with his hearing daughter's dreams of becoming a singer, garnered him approval from basically every sector of the viewing public.
The actor already snagged wins at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA), the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG-Aftra), and the Critics Choice Awards, so Kotsur was noted as a favorite in the category. Aside from being well-deserved, Kotsur's Oscar win was also historic.
Troy Kotsur is the first deaf male actor to be nominated for and win an Oscar
Kotsur's win has made him the first deaf male to win an Academy Award. On top of that he is also the first deaf actor to win in the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category. It was Marlee Matlin, Kotsur's co-star in "CODA," who was the first deaf actor ever to win an Oscar with her pioneering win in the Best Supporting Actress category in 1986 for her role in the movie "Children of a Lesser God."
Tickling the crowds with his humorous acceptance speeches across the awards circuit, Kotsur this time appeared overcome with emotion. In his acceptance speech, he mentioned the "CODA" team's recent White House visit, during which he intended to teach President Biden some "dirty" sign language and had to be stopped by Matlin.
On a serious note, he thanked the movie's director Sian Heder for being the "best communicator." He dedicated his award to the community of deaf actors and disabled actors, announcing that it was their time. With Kotsur's first Oscar win for "CODA," it will certainly be interesting to see whether more deaf performers will be recognized in the future. Another barrier in the industry has officially fallen.