The Real Reason The LAPD Didn't Arrest Will Smith After Slap

The LAPD was on location at the event to arrest Will Smith following his on-stage altercation with Chris Rock, but Rock refused, according to Oscars producer Will Packer in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America." Packer says he was told by an officer, "We will go and arrest him right now."

Packer said Rock's mood backstage was still quippy, and that the comedian joked about taking a punch "from Mohammed Ali," (Smith portrayed him in a 2001 biopic) but that the LAPD needed to speak with Rock nonetheless. Officers came into Packer's office to talk to Rock, and the producer quoted them as saying, "This is battery. We will go get him. We're prepared. We're prepared to get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him." But Packer noted Rock was "dismissive" of the options being presented to him, telling the police, "No, no, no," before they had finished speaking. "I said, 'Rock, let them finish,'" Packer explained, "and they said, you know, 'Would you like us to take any action?' and he said, 'No.'"

But even then, the Academy was prepared to remove Smith from the Dolby Theater on their own, and Packer says he talked them out of it, saying it didn't seem like Rock wanted the "King Richard" actor escorted out, either. "I immediately went to the Academy leadership that was on site and I said, 'Chris Rock doesn't want that.' I said, 'Rock has made it clear that he does not want to make a bad situation worse.' That was Chris's energy."

Shortly after the incident, Smith won his first Oscar for best actor for his performance in "King Richard" and took to the stage again, where he delivered a lengthy, emotional acceptance speech.