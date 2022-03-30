Amy Schumer Reportedly 'Traumatized' By Will Smith Slap

The Academy Awards were a lot to take in this year, especially for comedians. Will Smith's slap heard 'round the world to actor and funnyman Chris Rock has not only angered most people in the comedy world (via AP News), it's also instilled a sense of fear and trauma in many, including one of the biggest comics and actors in Hollywood today — Amy Schumer.

As one of the three Oscars hosts last Sunday, March 27, Schumer got a firsthand look at Smith's outburst, which came after a joke was made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being bald. Rock, who was presenting an award, said that he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith in "G.I. Jane 2." Pinkett Smith's hair loss is due to her suffering from alopecia (via CNN). Smith initially appeared to laugh at Rock's wisecrack, but his feelings quickly changed after seeing his wife's negative reaction. The future Oscar winner then walked up on stage, slapped Rock across the face, and walked back down to his seat. From there, Smith shouted: "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth." Rock kept his cool and kept going through his presentation. Smith later apologized via an online statement.

In the wake of the Oscars slap, countless comedians and actors have come forward in support of Rock, who they claim was just doing his job. One of his biggest backers, Schumer, was still feeling upset about the whole thing on Wednesday, March 30, when she took to Instagram to vent.