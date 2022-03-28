Amy Schumer's Oscars Monologue Turns Into A Fierce Roast Session

The 2022 Oscars ceremony was a night of many firsts, including the telecast's trio of female co-hosts, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. The three comedians-actresses opened the show with jokes about COVID-19, Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill, and a self-referential nod to their history-making roles. Schumer joked, "This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than one man."

The ladies had their hands full keeping the mood light, especially in the aftermath of the slap seen worldwide delivered by nominee Will Smith unto presenter Chris Rock. Hall used the pretense of COVID-19 testing to make sexual advances to some of Hollywood's most desirable leading men. Sykes donned a pair of skin-tight shorts for her impression of Oscar winner Smith's portrayal of Richard Williams, and Hall went full-on Tammy Faye Bakker.

It's standard practice for hosts to take shots at members of the A-list in the audience, and nobody is off-limits. Never one to hold back, Schumer got the chance to keep this tradition alive, turning a brief monologue into a fierce roast session. We would expect nothing less.