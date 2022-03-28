Amy Schumer's Joke Eases The Tension After Will Smith's Slap

As the first "back to normal" Academy Awards since 2018, this year's Oscars ceremony felt different for a number of reasons. Before the show even aired, the Academy announced that they would be cutting eight categories from the live broadcast, a move that received mass criticism, including from notable Hollywood players like Steven Spielberg (via Deadline). These winners included Riz Ahmed who won for his short film "The Long Goodbye," and best editing which went to Joe Walker from "Dune" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

While those changes caused some discourse, though, it was nothing compared to what happened late into the night. In a completely unscripted event, viewers were shocked when Will Smith approached the stage during Chris Rock's presentation and slapped him.

This action was not random, but a reaction to Rock's joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's shaved hair. The comedian referred to her as "G.I. Jane," which did not go over well, as Pinkett-Smith has made public statements about having alopecia (via CNN). Regardless of the circumstance, viewers had and continue to have strong reactions to this surprising turn of events. One of the most graceful responses was by co-host Amy Schumer, who quickly handled the room shortly after the incident occurred.