Tracy Letts On How Winning Time Finally Gives Lakers Coach Jack McKinney The Praise He Deserves - Exclusive

While "Winning Time" deftly chronicles West's and Riley's stories, the series shows how vital McKinney's contributions to the team were before a debilitating bicycle accident sidelined him, which led to Westhead implementing his former superior's ideas as he took over the head coaching position. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Letts said spotlighting lesser-known figures like McKinney and Westhead is "one of the great things about the show."

"It not only gives us so much of the public face of the show, and the games and so much of the history that we already know, but a lot of what went into making it, the unknown history, the secret history of it," Letts said. "Jack McKinney, [it] would seem, was not only an important architect of the Lakers and the Showtime Lakers, and the success they had for years and years after that, but really [was a] pretty important figure in the development of basketball — fast-break basketball."

Letts, an accomplished actor whose credits include such films as "The Big Short," "Little Women," and "Ford v Ferrari," admitted that he knew very little of McKinney before joining "Winning Time."

"He's denied any credit for that because of the terrible tragedy that befell him, and I didn't know any of the history of that. I don't think most people know the history of it," Letts said. "I'm really glad that Mr. McKinney's going to get some attention as a result of this series. I hope his family is pleased to see that, because I'm sure for them, it becomes important that he's remembered for his contribution."