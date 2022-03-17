The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Release Date, Cast, And Trailer - What We Know So Far

Amazon Studios made headlines way back in 2017 when it won out the bid for the TV rights to certain portions of Tolkien's sprawling literary Middle-earth world. The fact that the rights alone cost a whopping $250 million (via Deadline) seemed like a big deal back then, but that number has become par for the course in recent years. The additional fact that the studio spent $465 million (via Hollywood Reporter) on the first season of the show alone led to further jaw-dropping shock.

The sheer size of the investment was enough to turn heads. The fact that it would be used to bring a new adaptation of Tolkien's beloved world to the screen made the fascination even greater. Fairweather fans settled in for the ride. Die-hard Tolkienites gritted their teeth and waited in anxious anticipation to see how the massive Middle-earth bid would play out (remember, many were still scarred by the dramatic changes made in the "Hobbit" trilogy.)

After the initial news of the acquisition of the rights broke, though, the news cycle just kind of ... dried up. Nothing happened for a year. Then another year. Then another, and another. Sure, the show did make a few splashy announcements on its fledgling social media pages and there were little rumors here and there of production taking place in New Zealand. But even that seemed to mostly be negative news purporting disruptions and delays due to things like on-set accidents (TheOneRing.net) and, you know, a global pandemic.

It wasn't until August of 2021 that things finally started to pick up. Because in that month, the studio released a first series image ... and a release date. Since then, the promotional content has only continued to build. Here's everything we know so far.