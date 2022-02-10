The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Will Deviate From The Books In One Big Way

When it comes to a popular franchise like "The Lord of the Rings," there is no way to please everybody. This is especially true for Amazon's upcoming "LOTR" TV series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which is unfortunately stuck in the shadows of both J. R. R. Tolkien's original texts and the iconic film adaptations directed by Peter Jackson. Most adaptations of large franchises with lots of worldbuilding have to be careful of how they tread over its established lore, and this is no exception.

Whether it be Marvel Comics or "Star Wars" — or yes, "The Lord of the Rings" — these franchises are subject to interjections of "um, actually" from their dedicated fanbases, whose love of the series often makes them privy to knowledge that its adaptors sometimes overlook. This is not to say that the Amazon series' showrunners, Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, aren't doing their research. They have a host of dedicated Tolkien scholars on standby. However, no adaptation can be 100% faithful to the original work. In the name of time, expenses, or just good storytelling, sacrifices must be made when modifying a story for a new medium. Though, it is something that creators like McKay and Payne do their utmost to avoid.

In the spirit of that, "The Rings of Power" is staying mostly faithful to Tolkien's writings. Even with Amazon's seemingly unlimited budget, however, they still had to make compromises. As a result, "The Rings of Power" will deviate from the books in one big way.