Rings Of Power's JD Payne Has An Eyebrow-Raising Take On His Massive Budget

After half a decade of talk and speculation, Amazon Studios' "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series will finally hit the little screen this September. In the interim, everyone and their mother has broken down the little details that the studio has released over the years. While there's been plenty of talk of Dark Lords, Dwarven halls, Hobbit ancestors, and overpowered jewelry, one off-camera detail has come up more than everything else: the show's incredible cost.

When the news of the impending series first broke in late 2017, it kicked off the profligate spending spree with the announcement that the rights alone cost a cool $250 million. Later leaks slapped nearly half a billion more onto the total ... for the first season alone. Now, to be fair, this came with a very large tax rebate, courtesy of the government of New Zealand. In addition, the initial reasoning for the astronomical cost makes sense — so far, it's primarily been attributed to world-building expenses, which is understandable given the epic landscapes that viewers have come to expect from Middle-earth.

Nevertheless, all of the rock-solid reasoning in the world doesn't do much to address the uncomfortable feeling that comes with knowing that nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars have been poured into what will amount to eight to 10 hours of streaming television. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, co-showrunner J.D. Payne clarified why the costs are so high. He even added that, in his own words, "you could say that it's a bargain."