Small Details You Missed In The Amazon-Exclusive Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Teaser

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been slowly approaching its release date for, well, years now. The rights were purchased way back in 2017 (via The Hollywood Reporter), and the following years were filled with rumblings and rumors until the marketing really started to pick up early in 2022. The centerpiece of those promotions was a 60-second trailer Super Bowl spot released way back in February. At least, that was the main piece of footage until early July.

Nearly five long months after the Big Game teaser, "The Rings of Power" has finally released another longer (though still brief) piece of footage. A second 60-second clip was uploaded, this time behind the hidden doors of Prime Video itself. That means the exclusive clip is technically only available to Prime subscribers — although it started to leak beyond the streaming service immediately.

The new footage has a couple of familiar shots. For instance, we see Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) gazing up into the sky again. We also see a different but similar clip of Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) looking up into the sky, as well as Durin IV (Owain Arthur) moodily gazing up into the heavens.

In fact, the sky is a big deal in this teaser — and the overall vibe of the firmament is anything but welcoming. While we don't get too much new information, it should come as no surprise that there are a lot of little details tucked away in the vignette that are well worth exploring.