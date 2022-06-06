Amazon's The Rings Of Power Has Mapped Out Way More Story Than We Assumed

Amazon Prime's upcoming epic fantasy series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is without a doubt one of the most ambitious book-to-screen adaptations of all time — which is certainly saying something, considering the fact that Peter Jackson's beloved live-action "Lord of the Rings" adaptation was originally considered impossible to make and essentially unfilmable (via Paste). Like Jackson's trilogy, "The Rings of Power" is based on the writings of revered fantasy author J.R.R. Tolkein, though it takes place thousands of years before "The Lord of the Rings," during the Second Age of the fictitious Middle-earth.

Unlike Jackson's adaptation, however, "The Rings of Power" is not based on any specific book, but is inspired by the vast appendices and backstory we learn about in "The Lord of the Rings" (via Vanity Fair). As such, the series has the daunting task of portraying thousands of years of Middle-earth's history with a scarce amount of source material, covering important events such as the rise of Sauron, the fall of Númenor, and the forging of the eponymous Rings of Power.

All told, it's clear that "The Rings of Power" is set to be an immense undertaking, rivaling the epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones" in terms of scale but having no direct source material with which to work. Fortunately, it appears that the showrunners are well prepared for the task, having already planned out all five seasons of "The Rings of Power."