Amazon's Rings Of Power Will Dive Into This Massive, Never-Before-Seen Region Of Middle-Earth

Middle-earth is a massive place. It contains larger-than-life characters, insanely epic stories, and vast landscapes ... lots of landscapes. It doesn't matter if you're talking about the lofty peaks of the Misty Mountains, the sprawling eastern lands of Rhûn, the endlessly winding Great River, Anduin, the rolling plains of Rohan, the charred remains of Mordor ... Everywhere you go in Middle-earth, there are jaw-dropping visuals to be had.

Many of these fantastical geographic locations have already been translated from book to screen. Ralph Bakshi's 1978 animated classic "The Lord of the Rings" started the trend, but it was Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" films that took things to the next level. Jackson's trilogy features countless sweeping panoramas — all filmed in his native New Zealand — that have literally taken fans' breath away for over two decades.

And yet for all the Middle-earth images Jackson has left on our collective conscious, it appears that Amazon's new "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is going to bring its own fresh, inspired perspective to the cinematic Middle-earth landscape — and that isn't just our opinion. In an interview with Empire, concept artist John Howe stated, "This isn't the Middle-earth you remember."

Howe, who has worked on multiple Tolkien projects in the past, including serving as a conceptual designer for Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" trilogies, explained that the "Rings of Power" world is "very vibrant. The elves are not hidden away in Mirkwood or lingering in Rivendell. They're busy constructing kingdoms. The dwarven kingdom of Moria is not an abandoned mine and the Grey Havens is not yet an abandoned city. I loved having the opportunity to explore that unseen history." Howe also teased a new geographic region of Middle-earth.