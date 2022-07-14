Small Details You Missed In The Full-Length Trailer For The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Not far into the trailer, there is a series of sweeping clips that show off some stunning Middle-earth landscapes. (The first season was filmed in New Zealand, after all.) We see two lines of tiny individuals — Elves, maybe? — who are running across the screen. The last clip shows the column high up on a mountainside, walking through the snow (or if they're Elves, perhaps on the snow?), about to cross through a gap in the mountainous peaks.

As the camera pans beyond them and sweeps through the pass, there's a bird shown flying. At first, it just looks like any airborne fowl. But upon further investigation and when compared against the mighty backdrop of the mountains, this bird turns out to not be any ordinary creature. It appears to be enormous. Could it, indeed, be an Eagle?

The Eagles of Middle-earth are famous. They save Gandalf, Bilbo, and their Dwarven companions when they escape from the Misty Mountains in "The Hobbit." They also show up at the end of that story as a last-minute eucatastrophe to save the day at the Battle of the Five Armies. Then their chief saves Gandalf from Orthanc in "The Fellowship of the Ring" and they arrive in the nick of time at the battle before the Black Gates in "The Return of the King."

Suffice it to say, they are a consistent presence throughout the stories that we already know and love. But the history of the Eagles isn't limited to the Third Age. It goes back practically to the beginning of time. They're created along with the Ents to help protect the land, and they serve the spiritual guardians of Middle-earth called the Valar. The fact that we've already seen an Eagle this early is interesting. Maybe they'll have a bigger part to play in "Rings of Power" than anyone initially expected.