The Batman's Colin Farrell Confirms All Of Our Suspicions About His Penguin Transformation

Colin Farrell told Total Film that, from the start, he knew that bringing this early version of Oswald Cobblepot to life meant not just thinking about his iconic appearance, but examining where the character is during the film, and the journey to full-fledged Batman villain that he still has ahead of him. As Farrell tells it, his early conversations regarding the role made it clear that this was a Penguin who hasn't yet fully embraced "the archetypical power" he's known for — at this point, while he is a crime boss, he's also got a bigger man above him, as he works closely under the thumb of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). "Every discussion until I saw what Mike Marino, the makeup artist, had designed, was considering the character's psychology and where he was at this stage of his criminal career," Farrell said. "None of it was about inhabiting this character that ended up being in the film."

Farrell said he also worked with a dialect coach on Penguin's distinct voice, and his direction truly became clear when he realized just how much makeup he was going to wear. "I knew where I was going with [the dialect]," he says, "but I wasn't fully comfortable [with playing the character] until I saw the makeup. When I saw the makeup, it just all became really, really clear."

The makeup and prosthetics involved proved transformational on such a level that even most die-hard Farrell fans barely recognized him when the first trailer for "The Batman" was released. Inded, Farrell praised the work of these artists for helping define the character so clearly, pointing out every scar and pockmark lent such a "sense of history" to the character. "I mean, it's quite scary looking, and it's quite an imposing character, but there's also something that's almost sympathetic to it as well, which is part of Mike Marino's genius."