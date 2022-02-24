The One Thing Colin Farrell's Penguin Couldn't Do In The Batman

The imminent release of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" is sending ripples of excitement through the pop culture realm. The blockbuster is the newest chapter in Gotham cinematic history, giving the famous Caped Crusader his first live-action solo movie since Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012. Starring Robert Pattinson in the starring role, the movie features an incredible cast of performers that includes Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, all of whom will be playing iconic characters from DC Comics lore — with the latter taking on the role of iconic bad guy Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin.

Anyone who has seen Reeves' previous movies knows that he's the rare case of a blockbuster filmmaker who combines spectacle with thought-provoking storytelling. DC fans are hoping to see him bring those sensibilities to "The Batman," as well — but not even true auteurs like Reeves — or his talented cast — are free of their studio overlords.

In fact, Farrell recently revealed that while he wanted to add one quirk that he felt would enhance the character of the Penguin, the powers that be weren't willing to meet his small request.