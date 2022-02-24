The One Thing Colin Farrell's Penguin Couldn't Do In The Batman
The imminent release of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" is sending ripples of excitement through the pop culture realm. The blockbuster is the newest chapter in Gotham cinematic history, giving the famous Caped Crusader his first live-action solo movie since Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012. Starring Robert Pattinson in the starring role, the movie features an incredible cast of performers that includes Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, all of whom will be playing iconic characters from DC Comics lore — with the latter taking on the role of iconic bad guy Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin.
Anyone who has seen Reeves' previous movies knows that he's the rare case of a blockbuster filmmaker who combines spectacle with thought-provoking storytelling. DC fans are hoping to see him bring those sensibilities to "The Batman," as well — but not even true auteurs like Reeves — or his talented cast — are free of their studio overlords.
In fact, Farrell recently revealed that while he wanted to add one quirk that he felt would enhance the character of the Penguin, the powers that be weren't willing to meet his small request.
Colin Farrell 'fought valiantly' for Cobblepot to smoke
As Variety points out, "The Batman" is a PG-13 rated movie. As such, the filmmakers have to be careful about how much questionable content they can show on the screen. It remains to be seen how much violence, naughty language, and edginess will be in the final cut — particularly considering the movie's dark tone — but parents can rest assured knowing that, according to Colin Farrell, the DC blockbuster won't inspire their kids to take up smoking.
In a recent interview with Jake's Tales, Farrell revealed that he wanted Penguin to smoke in the movie, as the character famously does in the comics (as well as his prior cinematic appearance in Tim Burton's "Batman Returns"). Unfortunately, the studio heads weren't willing to negotiate with the Penguin actor, despite his willingness to compromise. "I fought valiantly for a cigar," the actor recalled. "At one stage I said, 'I can have it unlit! Just let me have it unlit.' They were like, 'No.'"
Farrell wasn't happy with the decision at al. During the interview, he revealed that he didn't buy into the idea of cigarettes and cigars, particularly when smoked by such a villainous character, having a negative impact on younger viewers. "[As if] a bunch of 12-year-olds are going to start smoking Cuban cigars because [the Penguin is smoking cigars in a movie.]"
"The Batman" hits theaters March 4.