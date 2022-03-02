Why Carmine Falcone From The Batman Looks So Familiar

Even though John Turturro was only in "The Big Lebowski" for a few minutes, he made a big impression as bowling competitor The Jesus. Dressed in a purple jumpsuit, Jesus Quintana does an elaborate ritual — including licking his bowling ball — before he throws his ball down the lane. After getting a strike, he does a dance, insults The Dude (Jeff Bridges), and leaves. It's a fever dream in slow motion, set to a Spanish take on "Hotel California" — so fans ate it right up.

The eccentric character was a collaboration between Turturro and Joel and Ethan Coen, who wrote, directed, and produced the movie. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Turturro said The Jesus is inspired by a character he did in a play a decade earlier: He asked for the painted pinky nail and brought the hair net, while the Coen brothers made the choice for Jesus to be noticeably well endowed. "When you only have five minutes, you've gotta put everything in," Turturro said. "I just kept trying to come up with things to make [the Coen brothers] laugh."

But then Turturro saw the scene: "I didn't think they were going to use all of that and then when they showed me the cut of it, I was embarrassed," he said. "I was laughing, but I was embarrassed. I was like, 'Oh god, I can't believe I did all those things.'" That embarrassment didn't hold him back from bringing Jesus back for a sequel movie, 2020's "The Jesus Rolls," which he wrote, directed, and starred in. "It's just a fun character," Turturro told Vanity Fair. "Everything he does is a masterpiece in his own mind, despite the fact that everything he does backfires." Unfortunately for Turturro, "The Jesus Rolls" also backfired.