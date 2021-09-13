The Batman's Penguin Spin-Off Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Warner Bros. has some ambitious plans for its DC Comics-based properties in the coming years, and fans have every reason to be excited. Aside from long-awaited cinematic efforts like "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," word has gotten out that titles centered on more niche characters are on their way via HBO Max. John Cena's Peacemaker is getting his own show, with Blue Beetle, Batgirl, and Jurnee Smollett's Black Canary set to get the movie treatment on the streamer. Of course, despite diving deeper into the DC catalog, Warner Bros. isn't venturing too far away from its bread and butter.

Case in point, the March 2022 premiere of director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" is rapidly approaching, much to the delight of Bat-fans across the globe. Though this violent, horror-esque take on the Dark Knight's mythology is worth getting hyped about as it is, the HBO Max spin-offs it has already spawned are just as worthy of discussion. Not only will the corrupt Gotham City Police Department get the crime drama treatment, but, as Deadline revealed on September 13, 2021, it will be accompanied by a program focused on Oswald Cobblepot — better known as the villainous Penguin.

As the wait continues for both "The Batman" and the GCPD series, let's dive into what we know about the untitled Penguin project so far.