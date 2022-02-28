Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Batman

Since 1943, the beloved DC superhero Batman has appeared in countless films and TV adaptations ranging from campy fun to gritty realism. The latest installment to the franchise is Matt Reeves' "The Batman." The upcoming reboot sees Robert Pattinson taking the reins as billionaire-turned-vigilante Bruce Wayne and follows him throughout his second year of fighting crime in Gotham City.

While protecting the city, he faces off against the Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer who begins targeting high-profile residents and broadcasting his murder spree. This will be the notorious villain's first appearance in a Batman film since 1995's "Batman Forever," where Jim Carrey's portrayal of the puzzle-obsessed killer earned critical praise.

After facing production delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is finally slated for its theatrical release on March 4. The controversial cast of "The Batman" stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, a fan-favorite villain.

The first wave of critical reactions to the highly-anticipated film was positive, with many praising the gritty return to form, but as the release date draws closer, more nuanced takes are coming out. With such a monumental legacy to live up to, how does the film compare? Is it actually the best "Batman" movie since "The Dark Knight" trilogy? Were fan concerns about Pattinson's casting justified?

Here's what critics are saying about "The Batman" so far.