The Batman Director Matt Reeves Has The Perfect Response To The Rob Pattinson Backlash

As sure as the night will come, audiences can always be confident that a new "Batman" film is never too far away. And it looks like the wait to finally see a new iteration of the Dark Knight is just about at its end because "The Batman," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, is almost here.

The hype has been through the roof on this project for quite a while now. As a character, Batman naturally brings a level of excitement that's hard to come even by superhero standards, and this time around, he'll be handled in the care of the man behind the most recent "Planet of the Apes" trilogy. Combine that with the fact the movie offers a different take on the iconic Riddler, played by Paul Dano, as a Zodiac-esque serial killer, and you have a surefire recipe for success.

However, not everyone was cheering when the announcement of a new Batman came. Some people took umbrage with the casting of Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, but surely those worries subsided when the first trailer showing him in the costume came out. A little over a month until the film's release, and now, we know precisely how director Matt Reeves felt about all of the commotion.