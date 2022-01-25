The Batman Director Matt Reeves Has The Perfect Response To The Rob Pattinson Backlash
As sure as the night will come, audiences can always be confident that a new "Batman" film is never too far away. And it looks like the wait to finally see a new iteration of the Dark Knight is just about at its end because "The Batman," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, is almost here.
The hype has been through the roof on this project for quite a while now. As a character, Batman naturally brings a level of excitement that's hard to come even by superhero standards, and this time around, he'll be handled in the care of the man behind the most recent "Planet of the Apes" trilogy. Combine that with the fact the movie offers a different take on the iconic Riddler, played by Paul Dano, as a Zodiac-esque serial killer, and you have a surefire recipe for success.
However, not everyone was cheering when the announcement of a new Batman came. Some people took umbrage with the casting of Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, but surely those worries subsided when the first trailer showing him in the costume came out. A little over a month until the film's release, and now, we know precisely how director Matt Reeves felt about all of the commotion.
Matt Reeves knew Pattinson's casting would court controversy
Everyone has an opinion when it comes to Batman-related casting choices. The internet initially blew up when it was announced Heath Ledger would become Joker in "The Dark Knight," and we all know how that turned out. The same happened when Ben Affleck most recently donned the cowl. So it should really come as no surprise that people had strong opinions when Robert Pattinson became next in line to embody the beloved character.
Matt Reeves recently sat down with Esquire to talk about his iteration of Batman, including how he's been influenced by Kurt Cobain and how he tried to make this version of the Dark Knight different from anything audiences had seen before. Naturally, the topic of Pattinson's casting comes up, with many people only knowing him from the "Twilight" films. Reeves elaborates, "There has been no actor, when his announcement that he was going to be playing Batman in one of the feature films was announced, that has not received a backlash."
Reeves goes on to explain that people who had an opinion on Pattinson's casting could fit into one of two categories: "The people who were excited, I knew it was because they knew Rob's work post-'Twilight.' The people who weren't excited, I knew it was because they didn't know Rob's work post-'Twilight.'" You can't please everybody, but all viewers should at least give Pattinson a chance before making an opinion. We'll finally get to see what the actor managed to accomplish with the newest Batman when the film releases in theaters on March 4, 2022.